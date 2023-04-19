Political misdiagnosis!

South Eastern St Catherine political aspirant for the People’s National party (PNP) Alrick Campbell said the pronouncement of the death of his campaign by rival Dr Alfred Dawes is a false diagnosis as his campaign’s heart is still beating.

Dawes and Campbell are vying to represent the party in the constituency now represented by Robert Miller of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Miller beat Colin Fagan who represented the PNP for three terms before he was beaten in 2020.

Dawes, who appears to have the support of several PNP stalwarts, including K.D. Knight and Fitz Jackson in neighbouring St Catherine South, launched his campaign to much fanfare just over a week ago in the constituency.

Campbell launched his campaign earlier to less fanfare.

“He has been wrong in saying that he is the overwhelming favourite, that he is a Portmore man and that he has the full backing of all to represent the constituency,” Campbell stated. He said he has been working since 2007 since he was elected a councillor for the Edgewater division.

“The people on the ground are aware of my work in the division and they have supported my campaign aspiration to become their next member of parliament,” said Campbell. His response came a month and a day after his campaign was launched. Campbell said Dawes’ pronouncement is misdiagnosed and misleading.

He said that having decided to represent the people of the constituency, he was seeking to give service to the needs of the people.

It is not clear whether there are other aspirants for the constituency.