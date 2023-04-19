UTech, Jamaica honours paralympians

University of Technology, Jamaica, through its Faculty of Science and Sports (FOSS), honoured outstanding paralympians Alphanso Cunningham, OD, and Neville Sinclair, OD, both of whom have excelled at the international level in paralympic sports. They were honoured during the faculty’s annual Caribbean Conference on Sport Sciences held April 5 at the university’s Papine Campus. At left, Dr Donna-Marie Wynter-Adams, head, Caribbean School of Sport Sciences, FOSS, presents the citation to Alphonso Cunningham. At right, Dr Kamilah Hylton, dean, Faculty of Science and Sport, presents Neville Sinclair, OD, with his citation. Each year, the conference honours two stalwarts in sport. The 2023 conference was held under the theme, ‘Enabling Abilities in Sport: Encompassing All’ and featured an expert cadre of speakers who shared new and emerging scientific knowledge, innovation, and perspectives on inclusivity in sport, transcending varying barriers and levels of ability.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of both awardees, Sinclair said, “We definitely appreciate this award,” adding that “as you know, persons with disabilities, they have to push harder than the normal person, so when you are being recognised by an organisation, it’s really great, and we thank UTech for putting all this together for me and Alphonso.”