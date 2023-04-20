16-y-o boy accused of stealing phone from student in Kingston

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged after he reportedly robbed a 13-year-old student along Hanover Street in Kingston on Wednesday.

The accused reportedly approached the student and demanded his cellular phone.

When his demand was not met, the accused and other students mobbed the victim, hitting him all over his body and taking his Samsung Galaxy A13 cellular phone.

The 16-year-old boy was subsequently pointed out to the police and was arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.