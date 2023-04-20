Alleged gangster killed in police confrontation in West Kingston

Commanding Officer for the Kingston Western Police Division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, says a man who was killed in the division on Tuesday during a confrontation with the police was warned to stay out of the area.

Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Denton, otherwise called 'Fireball', of Race Course Lane, Kingston 14, was shot and killed in Wilton Gardens.

The police say a Browning pistol with three rounds of ammunition was seized.

Phipps says Denton was a known gang member who was charged with shooting with intent in 2022.

He says, based on a request from investigators, Denton was warned not to visit the Denham Town area.

"Earlier this year he was found in Denham Town in clear breach of his bail conditions. He was taken back before the court where he was readmitted to bail and was again warned not to be seen in Denham Town. However, to our surprise he returned to the area where he had a confrontation with the police, which led to his death," Phipps says.

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations are probing the incident.

