Cabbie charged for allegedly killing colleague in dispute over passengers

Police have charged a St Andrew taxi operator with the murder of a fellow cab driver in Papine in July 2022.

He is 35-year-old Asif McPherson, otherwise called 'Barber', of Housing Drive in Kintyre, St Andrew.

The police say about 5:40 p.m on July 6, 2022, McPherson and 37-year-old Kemel Stewart, otherwise called 'Jermey', had a dispute over passengers.

During the fracas, McPherson reportedly used a ratchet knife to stab Stewart in his chest before escaping.

A report was made and an investigation launched and McPherson was subsequently arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.