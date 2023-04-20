Thu | Apr 20, 2023

Cabbie charged for allegedly killing colleague in dispute over passengers

Published:Thursday | April 20, 2023 | 1:51 PM
Police have charged a St Andrew taxi operator with the murder of a fellow cab driver in Papine in July 2022.

He is 35-year-old Asif McPherson, otherwise called 'Barber', of Housing Drive in Kintyre, St Andrew.

The police say about 5:40 p.m on July 6, 2022, McPherson and 37-year-old Kemel Stewart, otherwise called 'Jermey', had a dispute over passengers.

During the fracas, McPherson reportedly used a ratchet knife to stab Stewart in his chest before escaping.

A report was made and an investigation launched and McPherson was subsequently arrested.

His court date is being finalised.

