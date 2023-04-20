Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean’s boost for Kingston Lions

The Sight Clinic and Building Fund and charities of the Lions Club of Kingston are the beneficiaries of a contribution from the CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank. Here, Managing Director Nigel Holness (right) presents a cheque to Errol Lee, Lions past district governor, and Sherraine Pottinger, first vice-president of the club. The organisation has been involved in community service for 50 years, particularly in the prevention of blindness and detection of eye defects in the young and elderly.