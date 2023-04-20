Corporate Hands | NCU offers 100 scholarships at Camporee 2023

Professor Lincoln Edwards (left), president of Northern Caribbean University (NCU), offered scholarships to 100 prospective students at the Fifth Inter-American Division of Seventh-day Adventists’ Pathfinder Camporee. The announcement was made to over 11,000 excited campers from over 24 unions, 50 countries, and 150 conferences who gathered at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium in Jamaica from April 4-8. Edwards announced NCU’s decision to award scholarships valued at 50 per cent towards the first-year tuition of the first 100 campers who applied for an undergraduate programme. Here, Professor Edwards and Vice-President of Finance Gary Francis (right) pose with two of the scholarship recipients.