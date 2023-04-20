Corporate Hands | PwC Jamaica fêtes over 200 students, teachers and staff for Easter

PwC Jamaica partners and staff jointly contributed $600,000 towards the hosting of a memorable fun day and the donation of a deep freezer for the students and staff at St Michael’s Primary School in downtown Kingston. To mark the Easter break, students and staff were treated to delicious fare, while the students engaged in an obstacle course, bounce-a-bout and merry-go-round. In the photo (from left) Carolyn Bell-Wisdom, partner and ESG lead at PwC Jamaica, and Gail Moore), partner and environment lead at PwC Jamaica, discuss the day’s proceedings with principal of St Michael’s Primary School Juliet Campbell McPherson during the treat.