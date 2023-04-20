Corporate Hands | Sandals Foundation to the rescue of Burnt Savannah Early Childhood Institute

There is miles all round as Nicole McIntosh (second right) and Lionel Brown (second left), principal and chairman, respectively, of the Burnt Savannah Early Childhood Institute in Frome, Westmoreland, collect a donation of much-needed school supplies ahead of the students’ return from the Easter break. They are flanked by Regional Public Relations Manager Jennese White and Hotel Manager Kalil Keddo, both from Beaches Negril. The school has been experiencing a shortfall of supplies since the pandemic as parents and school budgetary constraints have made it difficult to acquire same. Through the Sandals Foundation’s Pack-for-a-Purpose programme, the donations received will go a long way in improving the daily experiences of these students.