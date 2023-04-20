Corporate Hands | Sherwin-Williams donates to KOBC

Lincoln Sharrier (left), plant manager at Sherwin-Williams (West Indies) Limited, presents 50 gallons of paint, represented by a symbolic gallon, to Reverend Franklyn King, senior pastor at Kingston Open Bible Church (KOBC), during a thanksgiving service to mark the 50th anniversary of the paint company on Sunday, April 16. The donation goes towards the completion of a multipurpose space being built to enhance the church’s outreach and youth development programmes. This is the first in a series of events slated for 2023 to observe Sherwin-Williams’ illustrious 50 years of stellar service to the people of Jamaica.