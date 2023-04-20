Johnson Smith heads delegation to 4th CARICOM-India ministerial in Guyana

Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, will head Jamaica's delegation to the 4th CARICOM-India Ministerial Meeting tomorrow in Georgetown, Guyana.

In underscoring the importance of maintaining a close and vibrant working relationship with India, the foreign minister noted that country's position as “a leader among developing countries, a strong development partner and a major proponent of South-South cooperation”.

Johnson Smith stated that, “India currently chairs the Group of 20 (G20) in the United Nations (UN) and they have signalled that strengthening relations with CARICOM is a major aspect of their foreign policy. This meeting therefore provides an opportunity for Jamaica and CARICOM to further elevate issues of concern to the region and to other Small Island Developing States (SIDS) within the G20 and to make sure that our perspectives are truly appreciated.”

The 4th CARICOM-India Ministerial Meeting will deliberate on the critical development areas of trade and economy; agriculture and food security; health; energy; E-Governance and infrastructure in the information and communication (ICT) technology landscape; climate change and disaster mitigation, as well as regional and international security.

It is also anticipated that Johnson Smith will have bilateral talks with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs.

