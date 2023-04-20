Two more arrested in $222m INSPORTS fraud

Two more persons, including an employee, have been arrested in the $222-million fraud at government agency INSPORTS, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency says.

This brings the total arrests so far to five.

The police have announced that popular Chug It and French Connection party promoter Andrew Wright, and alleged co-conspirators Rudolph Barnes and Oneil Hope have been charged in relation to the racket..

MOCA said they are alleged to have been part of a team of former INSPORTS employees who wrote, signed and encashed fraudulent cheques for payees who were neither employees nor contracted workers of the entity.

MOCA said the suspected fraud and other irregularities were detected by INSPORTS in 2017 during an examination of its financial records.

