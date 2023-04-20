UPDATE: MOCA names latest persons implicated in $222m INSPORTS fraud

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) has identified the two additional people arrested today in connection with the $222-million INSPORTS fraud as Jonnique Mills and Andrea Picton.

It says they have both been charged with conspiracy to defraud, with Mills facing an additional charge of forgery.

MOCA says Mills was picked up at her home while Picton was arrested at INSPORTS, where she was still an employee.

Director of Communications at MOCA, Major Basil Jarrett, says today's operations were was carried out with diligence, precision and professionalism, and demonstrates the agency's commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The latest arrests bring to five the number of persons who have been arrested and charged for allegedly defrauding the entity.

The police on Wednesday announced that popular Chug It and French Connection party promoter Andrew Wright, and alleged co-conspirators Rudolph Barnes and Oneil Hope have been charged in relation to the racket.

They are charged with various offences including conspiracy to defraud; acquisition, use and possession of criminal property; engaging in transactions involving criminal property; and larceny as a servant.

MOCA says the racket took place between 2011 and 2017.

