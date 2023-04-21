Bail hearing delayed for five charged in INSPORTS fraud case

The five people facing fraud-related charges in connection with the $222 million racket at the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) will have to wait until next Wednesday to hear if they will be granted bail.

The five, Andrew Wright, Rudolph Barnes, Oneil Hope, Jonnique Mills and Andrea Picton, made their first appearance in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

However, their attorneys were unable to apply for bail because the prosecutor handling the case was not present.

“It is a very sad day when lawyers for citizens are begging the court to have a matter listed for the question of bail to be determined,” fumed Seymour Stewart, the attorney for one of the accused persons.

He charged that it was “clear as day” that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had no intention of enabling the bail hearing on Friday.

The five have been remanded until April 26 when the case is set for mention and bail applications.

They are accused of being part of a team of current and former INSPORTS employees who wrote, signed and cashed fraudulent cheques for payees who were neither employed nor contracted to the agency.

Wright, Barnes, Hope, Mills and Picton are charged with conspiracy to defraud; acquisition, use and possession of criminal property; engaging in transactions involving criminal property; and larceny as a servant.

The alleged fraudulent scheme spanned the period 2010 to 2017, according to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency.

