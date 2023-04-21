Clarendon wanted man surrenders in St James

One of the five men listed as Clarendon's most wanted has turned himself in.

Jabulani Dyer, otherwise called 'Jabu', surrendered to the Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday.

Dyer, of Woodhall district in Chapelton, was listed as wanted for wounding with intent.

The other four, who were named on Tuesday, are still being sought.

