Curfew imposed in Denbigh

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Denbigh in central Clarendon.

The curfew commenced at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The police cite an upsurge in incidents of shootings and murders as the rationale for the measure. The flare-up, the police say, is stemming from escalated gang activities.

The areas currently under curfew are Cemetery Road, Evans Street, Post Office Lane and Paradise Street.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

North: Along the dirt track from the football field at the end of Cemetery Road to the gully on Paradise Street;

East: Along the gully running parallel to Paradise Street from the dirt track at the northern boundary to the entrance of Muirhead Avenue;

South: Along Muirhead Avenue from the gully running parallel to Paradise Street to the entrance of East Street;

West: Along East Avenue from Muirhead Avenue to the football field at the northern boundary.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.