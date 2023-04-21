Dancehall artiste Laden released from prison

Dancehall entertainer Laden was this afternoon released from prison after serving more than two years for gun possession.

The entertainer, whose real name is Okeefe Aarons, was convicted in December 2020.

He was sentenced to four years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and 18-months for illegal possession of ammunition.

The sentences ran concurrently.

It was reported that on the night of October 28, 2020, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached.

A chase ensued and during the chase, an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

The object turned out to be a firearm.

Laden was arrested and later charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.