Five men listed as wanted by Kingston Central police

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central police have named five men as wanted for several crimes committed across the division.

They are:

* Shanrick Nugent, otherwise called 'Dan Dan', a landscaper of Fleet Street, Kingston. Nugent is wanted for murder.

* Mervin Henry, otherwise called 'Biggy', of Georges Lane, Kingston. Henry is wanted for murder and shooting with intent.

* Marvin Henry, otherwise called 'Little', of Georges Lane, Kingston. Henry is wanted for murder and shooting with intent.

* Maverick Edwards, otherwise called 'Jermaine', of Princess Street, Kingston and 5 East Greater Portmore, St Catherine. Edwards is wanted for murder.

A man known only as 'Ageable' and 'Shortman' of Orange Bay and Skeebo district in Portland and Smith Lane, Kingston. He is wanted for wounding with intent.

The men are being asked by the police to turn themselves in.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

