J’cans urged to steer children to brighter future

Children’s Advocate Diahann Gordon-Harrison is encouraging Jamaicans to become positive interrupters within the lives of the nation’s children.

Speaking on Wednesday at the media launch of Child Month 2023, which will be observed in May, Gordon-Harrison charged citizens to not “fall prey to excuses” for why they are unable to help a child in need.

She stated that the nurturing of vulnerable children creates the blueprint of what the society will be like, highlighting that it was the nation’s responsibility to not only interrupt inappropriate behaviours being exhibited by children, but to also create systems of protection and care for them to shield them from harm.

“The call to action to get involved means that we have to do what we can right where we are,” she said during the launch, which was held at GraceKennedy Limited’s corporate offices in downtown Kingston.

Gordon-Harrison further encouraged citizens to find the time to engage in mentoring children, volunteering at a hospital or children’s home, assisting through a non-governmental organisation ,or donating to a worthy cause.

“Proactivity is required. All well-thinking persons must see it as their responsibility to even say a kind word. You’ll never know what a child may be going through, and a kind word may be just the thing that will dispel whatever it is that the child is experiencing,” she added.

This year’s monthlong, national activities are held under the theme ‘Children Need Our Love and Protection ... Get Involved!’

Gordon-Harrison noted that the success of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, in putting on the various activities each year, comes from an “intrinsic understanding and hope for a wholesome, nurturing and good society for our children”.

Child Month is observed as a period of celebration of children’s successes with significant attention placed on highlighting the issues affecting them and the ways in which the public can help to alleviate them.

Dr Pauline Mullings, chairperson of the NCMC, said that this year’s theme serves as a joint call to action for Jamaicans to play a role in the intentional sensitisation of others about their responsibility to unite in creating safe environments for children. It is also an appeal to revisit the “village approach” of positive community involvement in the lives of children and to share the message of the importance of parents and caretakers showing love and compassion to children at every stage of development not only through words, but in action.

She encouraged citizens to join hands, hearts, and resources to help make a difference in every child’s life.

“The Ministry of Education and Youth accepts that the future of a nation is highly determined by the quality of life experienced by its children,” said Kennecy Davidson, acting assistant chief education officer in the education ministry’s Guidance and Counselling Unit.

She continued that deliberate and intentional initiatives were being implemented to ensure that children are equipped to perform and achieve at their optimal potential.

“For the achievement of Vision 2030, our children must be affirmed. Our love for them must be actionised. It must be seen and felt in our homes, in our schools, in our communities, and in our churches,” she said.

