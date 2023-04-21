Major ammunition, gun seizure at MoBay warehouse

The Jamaica Customs Agency is reporting the seizure of four handguns, seven magazines, and 900 rounds of ammunition at a warehouse in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday.

The agency says the discovery was made by personnel conducting routine operations.

The contraband items were found in an import shipment.

This is the third major gun seizure by customs since the start of the year.

The agency was recently lauded by the Government for its effort to disrupt the inflow of weapons from transnational criminal organisations.