Police nab men who allegedly stole $350,000 from vehicle in downtown Kingston

Quick action by the police on Friday resulted in the recovery of more than $350,000 stolen from a motor vehicle in downtown Kingston and the arrest of two men.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says a man securely locked his motor car on Ocean Boulevard, Kingston, and went to a business establishment.

When he returned to his vehicle sometime after 2:00 p.m., he saw a man exiting it and entering a Toyota Corolla motor car, which sped away from the scene.

He made checks inside his vehicle and realised that cash he had withdrawn from the bank was missing.

The man quickly made calls to the police 119 emergency number and provided information on the vehicle.

Members of the St Andrew South Police Division swiftly intercepted the vehicle in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 with two men aboard.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and over $350,000 was found inside along with three cellular phones.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.

