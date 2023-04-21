Police name two persons of interest as they impose curfew in Seaview Gardens

The police have imposed a 48-hour curfew in Seaview Gardens, Kingston, while at the same time naming two persons of interest they believe can assist with several investigations within the area.

The persons of interest are Romeo Gillespie, otherwise called 'Romie', and Aaron McLeod, both of Seaview Gardens.

The police say the men should report to the Hunts Bay Police Station by midday on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the curfew imposed at 6 p.m. on Friday is set to remain in force until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

North: Intersection of Chesterfield and Artic Boulevard on to Lelond Road to Atlantic Boulevard;

East: Along Chesterfield Avenue to the intersection of Pacific Boulevard;

South: Along Atlantic Boulevard in an easterly direction to Chesterfield Avenue at the intersection of Artic Boulevard;

West: From Lelond Avenue, along Atlantic Boulevard in southerly direction to an imaginary point.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.