Public education programme on proper waste management and disposal

A public education programme will be undertaken this year to promote proper waste management and disposal by Jamaicans.

Cabinet has received a report on the programme from Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie.

Minister without Portfolio, with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, provided details during a post-Cabinet press briefing, held at Jamaica House in St Andrew on Wednesday.

He said Cabinet was informed that a series of meetings had been convened with representatives of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, and the Social Development Commission (SDC) to develop a comprehensive programme to change behaviours related to waste management and disposal.

“Cabinet was advised that this would include the utilisation of traditional and non-traditional media along with the engagement of schools and communities, through collaborations with the Ministry of Education and Youth, the SDC, the local authorities and the private sector. This phase is expected to commence, that is, the public education aspect of it, in the summer of this year,” he said.

- JIS News

