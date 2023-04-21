Fri | Apr 21, 2023

Seven injured in bus shooting on Spanish Town Road

Published:Friday | April 21, 2023 | 5:20 PM
The St Andrew South police are investigating the incident.

Seven people were shot and injured after gunmen reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on a public passenger bus along Spanish Town Road in Kingston, shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

Three children are reportedly among those suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured were taken to hospital.

- Andre Williams

