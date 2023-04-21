Seven injured in bus shooting on Spanish Town Road
Published:Friday | April 21, 2023 | 5:20 PM
Seven people were shot and injured after gunmen reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on a public passenger bus along Spanish Town Road in Kingston, shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.
Three children are reportedly among those suffering from gunshot wounds.
The injured were taken to hospital.
The St Andrew South police are investigating the incident.
- Andre Williams
