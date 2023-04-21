Visitor accepts responsibility for seized cocaine

WESTERN BUREAU:

One of two Guyanese women allegedly held with cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on April 4 took responsibility for the contraband during a bail hearing on Thursday.

Cousins Oshaura Moses, 21, and Abiki Moses, 27, both of Georgetown, Guyana, were nonetheless remanded following what was their second court appearance before parish judge Sasha-Marie Ashley.

During Thursday’s brief court appearance, attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy revealed that Oshaura had confessed to having possession of the cocaine, while Abiki denied knowledge of the drug.

“This matter is a very tricky one as both ladies were held at the airport with cocaine, but one is saying that the other did not know about it. The bigger one (Abiki) is saying, ‘Nobody gave me anything and I did not take anything’, and the other (Oshaura) is saying, ‘I am responsible’,” McCurdy told the court. “So my instruction is that it is an innocent party who came with the other person.”

When the court enquired about the circumstances of the women’s arrest, the investigating officer stated that cocaine was found in a false compartment of Oshaura’s luggage and that the weight of the suitcase and the damage done to its wheels would have indicated tampering.

The officer’s statement aligned with the prosecution’s previous allegations against the women.

The prosecution, nonetheless, told the court that it would be proceeding in its case against both accused.

There was no update given on whether the forensic certificate, which had been outstanding on the last court date, had been added to the case file.

“You are remanded until tomorrow, April 21. We will see where we are then,” Judge Ashley told the defendants.

The allegations are that about 7:30 p.m. on April 4, both women were checking in at the Sangster International Airport to board a flight to London, England.

Their luggage was probed by airport security. False compartments were discovered inside a bag belonging to Abiki and in a suitcase belonging to Oshaura. Upon further inspection, each was found to contain cocaine, weighing a total of 10.5 pounds.

Both women were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps to export cocaine, and conspiring to export cocaine.

The drug is estimated to have a combined street value of $120 million.

