$275,000 donation for victorious St Jago quiz team

The St Catherine Municipal Corporation on Friday donated $275,000 to St Jago High School to celebrate its victory of the School Challenge Quiz competition.

The Monk Street-based institution defeated Calabar High to retain the title.

The handover took place at the municipality's offices in Emancipation Square in Spanish Town.

"It stands to reason that we acknowledge, respect and honour you for your achievement in the competition with two consecutive victories," said Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott.

He noted that the consecutive wins came after the team finished in second place in 2021, arguing the 2023 victory was even more meaningful.

"We could say that you won one silver and two gold medals. It is a great feeling of pride and achievement so are saying that we are proud of you," Scott said.

Members of the team and the school's principal Collette Pryce expressed gratitude for the donation.

Pryce said amid the school's achievements, there is still a great need for infrastructure.

"We are suffering because of our demography. As is noted, most of our students are from across the bridge from other rural areas where financial resource is hard to come by, so we continue to struggle," Pryce said.

- Rasbert Turner

