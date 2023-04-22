Jamaican man wanted for Westmoreland murder arrested in US

HARTFORD, CMC – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says officers from its Boston Fugitive Operations Team, in its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit, have arrested a fugitive who is wanted for murder in Jamaica.

“I want to commend the excellent work of our team in Hartford for this arrest,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director, Todd Lyons, stating that the arrest took place on April 14.

“Officers with our fugitive operations team arrested this individual, who is wanted for murder in his home country, safely and without incident,” he added.

“This arrest is a testimony to the professionalism our officers maintain while carrying out ERO's important public safety mission.”

ICE said ERO officers in Hartford discovered that the unlawfully present individual was wanted since May 2022 by law enforcement authorities in the western parish of Westmoreland, Jamaica, on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In June 2022, US Border Patrol in San Ysidro, California apprehended the Jamaican man and served him a notice to appear before an immigration judge, ICE said.

He was paroled from ICE custody.

On April 14, ICE said ERO Boston officers assigned to an ERO Hartford Fugitive Operations Team arrested the subject without incident in Bridgeport.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.