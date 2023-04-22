Spanish-Jamaican Foundation hosts Spanish Immersion Day

The Spanish-Jamaican Foundation (SJF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the National Association of Spanish Teachers, and the Teachers’ Colleges of Jamaica recently staged Spanish Immersion Days in Kingston, St James, Manchester and Clarendon to assist students sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Spanish exams.

The Immersion Days’ activities included CSEC orals workshops, which saw students practising with native speakers, trained CSEC teachers and pre-service teachers

This has been an ongoing initiative for the past ten years but the 2023 staging saw the resumption of face-to-face interactions since the COVID pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, use of online platforms facilitated a much greater reach across the Caribbean, with students participating from countries such as Belize, St Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago. In light of this, face to face sessions were complemented this year with four online practice sessions hosted by the Ministry of Education, with the collaboration of The SJF.

Diego Bermejo, honorary SJF president and ambassador of Spain, during his brief address to the participating students in Kingston reiterated the importance of learning a second language and shared his best wishes to them in their upcoming examinations.

The SJF had the support of five missions of Spanish-speaking countries: Spain, Ecuador, Mexico, Cuba, and Venezuela. Students visited the booths of each participating country and interacted with embassy representatives.

In St James, the foundation also took the opportunity to hand over a cheque totalling approximately$1.3 million which covers the payment of the oral examination fees for the 679 candidates from the Ministry of Education’s region 3 and 4.

The Spanish-Jamaican Foundation was founded in 2006 and is a collaborative effort between a number of Spanish companies with current investments in Jamaica. The main objective is to strengthen the friendship between Spain and Jamaica. The SJF stages and supports educational, cultural, and community development initiatives with the support for the teaching and learning of Spanish as one of its priority areas of focus.