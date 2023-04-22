Water supply restriction for Bendon area of St Catherine

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has moved to implement temporary water supply restriction for customers in the Bendon area of St Catherine.

The NWC says this is due to the current shortfall in water inflows to its Kitson Town systems.

The restriction is to facilitate the rebuilding of storage levels at the Kitson Town #1 Tank.

The temporary restriction period will be between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. effective Sunday, April 23.

It will remain in place until further notice.

During this period, customers in Bendon and its surrounding areas will be without their regular water supply and are being encouraged to store for use.

Areas to be impacted are St John Meadows, Bendon, Mercury Gardens, Frenchman Heights, Naseberry Grove and Lewis Villa.

