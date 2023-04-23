Two Clarendon deliverymen missing

Relatives, friends and colleagues of two Clarendon delivery riders are anxious following the men's mysterious disappearance.

The men, 23-year-old Shane Bryan, also known as 'Blacks' of Treadlight district, May Pen, and 29-year-old Richie Jackson of Bucks Avenue, also in May Pen, have reportedly been missing since Friday.

Bryan and Jackson were reportedly last seen on a motorcycle heading into the York Town community about 10:30 a.m.

The police say Bryan is of dark complexion, medium build, 165 centimetres (5ft and 5inches) tall and sports a plaited hairstyle.

Jackson is of dark complexion, slim build, about 185 centimetres (6ft 1 inch) tall and sports plaits in the centre of his head, with bald sides.

Anyone with information regarding the men's disappearance is being asked to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, or the nearest police station.

