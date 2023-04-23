Water supply disruption for sections of eastern St Andrew and Port Royal

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that operations at the Long Mountain Water Facility in St Andrew will be suspended from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.

It says this is to facilitate emergency leak repair work.

As a result, water supply will be disrupted to Harbour View, Palisadoes, Norman Manley International Airport, Port Royal and Seven Miles

The NWC says it regrets any inconvenience this disruption may cause and urges the patience and understanding of its customers.

