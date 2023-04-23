Westmoreland police nab murder suspect moments after crime

Head of the Westmoreland Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wayne Josephs, is commending a police team for the quick apprehension of a suspect moments after the murder of a man in Masemur, Little London, on Saturday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says about 10:40 a.m. one of two men in a white Toyota Axio motorcar shot and wounded a bike taxi operator on Top Road, Little London.

A police officer, who was in the vicinity intervened, which resulted in an armed confrontation.

The men escaped in the area, and the wounded man, identified as 47-year-old Oswell Brown otherwise called 'Scatter' of Ebenezer District in Little London, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident, the police received a voice note in a work WhatsApp group about the vehicle that was involved.

A team, including a female Police sergeant, who was off duty, responded to the incident, where the vehicle and the suspect were seen.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and the vehicle seized.

“This level of commitment and vigilance by my officers is unmatched, and I commend the team leader and the probationer constable, who responded to this voice note as soon as it was received. My team of officers demonstrated what it means to be A Force for Good and principles of Service Above Self,” said Josephs.

“I must also extend appreciation to all the other team members, including my Detective Corporal, who intervened while the incident was in progress, putting himself at risk in the defense of law,” he continued.

