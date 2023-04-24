Convictions overturned for cops in Vanessa Kirkland murder case

The three cops who were convicted for killing 16-year-old student Vanessa Kirkland had their convictions and sentences quashed by the Court of Appeal on Monday.

Adrewain Smith, Durvin Hayles and Ana-Kay Bailey walked free after a panel of three judges pointed to several errors by the Supreme Court judge who presided over their murder trial.

The three were convicted of manslaughter in 2019 and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

More to come.

