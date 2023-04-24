Hanover Agricultural Show set for May 26

The 2023 Hanover Agricultural Show and Exhibition, the first staging after 2019, will be under the theme, ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart, Invest in Youth, Invest in Agriculture, Invest in the Future’, on Friday, May 26, at the Bioprist Complex (formerly Jockey Factory) in Lucea, in Hanover.

The event, which is in its fifth staging, is endorsed by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and the Hanover Association of Branch Societies (HABS), in collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the Hanover 4-H clubs, and the Social Development Commission (SDC) Hanover.

According to Kameil Scott, the JAS parish manager for Hanover, the event, which was first launched in 2016, is growing from strength to strength, and as consequence, she expects that this year’s event, which will see several new features, will help in maintaining the novelty of the event. It is being staged at a cost of J$1.8 million.

“The first staging of the Hanover Agricultural Show was in 2016 at the Watson Taylor Park, here in Lucea, it was a humble beginning. In 2017, we saw the second staging of the show, it was held at the Bioprist complex, which set the stage for that venue to become the host of future shows,” said Scott.

Scott pointed out that after the event was held in 2018 and 2019, the organising committee had to take a break for the following three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The objective of the show is to expose our cadre of local farmers to the various organisations and entities in the agricultural sector, also to provide marketing opportunities, advance farmers’ interest, and create linkages between local farmers, other personnel, and business organisations,” said Scott.

As a part of the launch, there were messages of approval from Raymond Reid, parish manager for RADA Hanover; and Tamika Davis, and member of parliament for Hanover Western.

On the day of the show, the gates will open at 10 a.m. while the official opening ceremony, which is expected to feature officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the various sponsors, will be at 2 p.m.

The list of activities for the day will include a farmers’ market, a farm queen competition; a SDC local economic initiative village; an animals and foodstuff display, horticultural displays, a kiddies’ village, and a youth in agriculture competition. Prizes and surprises, along with parish awards, in the field of agriculture, will be given out.