Illegal gun seized in St James, man being sought

The police are searching for a suspect following the seizure of a firearm at a house during an operation at Gravel Hill, Duanvale in Trelawny on Sunday.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 8:30 a.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson Springfield nine millimetre pistol loaded with five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under a pillow.

The weapon was subsequently seized, however, the occupant managed to elude the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

