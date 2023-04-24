Illegal gun seized in St James, man being sought
The police are searching for a suspect following the seizure of a firearm at a house during an operation at Gravel Hill, Duanvale in Trelawny on Sunday.
Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 8:30 a.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched.
According to the police, a Smith and Wesson Springfield nine millimetre pistol loaded with five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under a pillow.
The weapon was subsequently seized, however, the occupant managed to elude the police.
Investigations are ongoing.
