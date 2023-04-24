Jamwest undertakes beach clean-up in Westmoreland

Employees of Jamwest Motorsports and Adventure Park, in Westmoreland, have collaborated with Amstar DMC Jamaica Limited to clean up Salmon Point Beach in the western parish as part of its corporate social responsibility to the community.

Andel Griffiths, vice president for sales and marketing at Jamwest, said both companies are giving back to the wider community by conducting the beach clean-up, which will benefit locals and foreigners alike.

“This event forms part of our commitment towards reducing the volume of solid waste entering and polluting the environment,” said Griffiths, who noted that with the help of several other volunteers from the community, large bags of debris such as slippers, sponges, Styrofoam, plastic bottles, plastic bags, and down trees were removed from the beach.

“This collaboration between Jamwest and Amstar aims to make a significant environmental impact and inspire other private sector entities to combat pollution in Jamaica’s beaches and coastal areas,” said Griffiths.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness about pollution on the country’s beaches and revealed that they have been participating in similar clean-up activities in past years.

According to Griffiths, the joint effort with Amstar, a destination management company, is commendable. He hopes that the activity motivates other private sector entities to follow suit and preserve the natural beauty of Jamaica’s beaches and coastal areas.

Romeo Smith, a senior customer service representative at Amstar, said for him and his co-workers, the clean-up was a fulfilling activity, as they got to collect and containerise the debris from off the beach area, restoring it close to its original beauty.

“Personally, it was very good, because we have to save our marine life and beaches,” said Smith.

Daidrey Morris, another Amstar employee, was equally elated about participating in this year’s beach clean-up, pointing out that the beach is looking lovely.

“Now that it is clean, it serves as a great spot for family outings,” said Morris. “It is important that going forward we do everything possible to keep the beach and its immediate space immaculately kept as part of our efforts in helping to keep Jamaica clean.”