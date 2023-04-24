Johnson Smith rejects Commonwealth campaign allegations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith says she will vigorously defend herself against allegations being made surrounding her efforts to become Commonwealth secretary general.

Lawyers for Jamaica-born retired United States law-enforcement agent Wilfred Rattigan have filed a lawsuit regarding donations made to her 2022 campaign.

The Government had disclosed that corporate entities contributed to the payment of US$99,000 or J$15 million for public relations services for Johnson Smith's campaign.

Among other things, Rattigan is seeking a declaration that both Johnson Smith and her ministry did not comply with the law and a directive by the Ministry of Finance that require them to report the donation as a gift.

He also wants the court to find that Johnson Smith has failed to disclose the donation to the anti-corruption body, the Integrity Commission, and Tax Administration Jamaica.

Johnson Smith, through her lawyer Chukwuemeka Cameron, has rejected the allegations.

It was indicated that her legal team has been unable to review the allegations as, to date, she has still not been served nor have her lawyers received a copy of these documents as requested from the applicant's attorneys.

Nevertheless, Johnson Smith says she believes in upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in her position as a public servant.

While she says she respects the legal process, she is concerned about the potential influence, bias, and prejudice that may result from the ongoing assertions made in the public domain by the litigant notwithstanding the matter being before the courts.

Johnson Smith says she is committed to defending herself against the allegations purportedly made in the lawsuit and that she is confident that the legal process will reveal the truth of the matter and will ultimately vindicate her.

