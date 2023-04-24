Man accused of stealing money from parked car charged

A man accused of breaking into a car and stealing money has been charged by the police.

He is 45-year-old Craig Talbot, a vendor of Phase 1 Seaview Gardens Housing Scheme, St Andrew, who is charged with simple larceny.

The alleged incident happened along Ocean Boulevard in Kingston on Friday, April 21.

Reports from the Central police are that about 2 p.m., a man locked his motor car and went to conduct business.

Upon his return, he reportedly saw a man exiting his vehicle and entering a Toyota Corolla motor car, which sped away from the scene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He checked his vehicle and reportedly discovered that money which he had withdrawn from a bank earlier was missing.

The man contacted the police and the car was intercepted by a team from the St Andrew South Police Division with Talbot and another man aboard.

The police say the vehicle and both men were searched and over $350,000 along with cell phones were found inside the vehicle.

They say the man later identified Talbot as the person he saw exiting his car.

Talbot was arrested and charged and is slated to face the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, April 28.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.