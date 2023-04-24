Police probing alleged incest in St Catherine
Published:Monday | April 24, 2023 | 2:14 PM
The Guys Hill police in St Catherine are probing an alleged case of incest.
A man has been taken into custody.
He was arrested at his home on Sunday morning.
It is being alleged that the man had sexual contact with a female relative.
