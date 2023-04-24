Ruddock denied bail in Pathways church murder case

A High Court judge has refused a bail application by the attorney for Andre Ruddock, the man accused of slashing the throat of a woman during an alleged church ritual in St James nearly two years ago.

Ruddock was taken into custody by the police following a bizarre series of events that ended in the deaths of Michael Brown and Tameka Gardner inside the Dr Kevin Smith-led Pathways International Kingdom Restoration church in Montego Bay on October 17, 2021.

Smith died a week later in a motor vehicle crash while he was being transported to Kingston to be formally arrested and charged with murder and other offences related to the alleged ritual.

Prosecutors, in opposing Ruddock's bail application, said the police have intelligence indicating that his life could be in danger if he is released.

They also raised concerns that he could interfere with witnesses.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But his attorney, Anthony Williams, disputed the claims, saying they are not included in any witness statement disclosed to him.

Further, Williams said there was nothing credible from the police to support the claim and insisted that his client has a constitutional right to bail.

The attorney said antecedent report prepared by the police confirmed that his client has no previous convictions.

But after hearing legal arguments from both sides, Justice Vinnette Graham Allen, who presided over the bail hearing, refused the application.

Ruddock is to return to court on September 27.

- Livern Barrett

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.