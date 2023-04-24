St James men listed as wanted

The St James police have listed six men as wanted for several crimes committed across the parish.

Being sought are:

* Taddius Tucker, otherwise called 'White Man', of Norwood. Tucker is wanted for a triple murder and three counts of shooting.

* Lorenzo Walters, otherwise called 'Larry', of John's Hall. Walters is wanted for a double murder and wounding with intent.

* Keston Bertrand, alias 'Cas'. He is wanted for murder.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Shaneil Lutan of Farm Heights. Lutan is wanted for two counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and escaping custody.

* Kenroy Roach, otherwise called 'Ticka', of Hampton district. He is wanted for murder.

* Siroyan Brown, otherwise called 'Spider', of Catherine Hall. He is wanted for murder.

* Marshall Dillion, otherwise called 'Rasta', of Norwood. He is wanted for murder.

The men are being asked by the police to turn themselves in.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.