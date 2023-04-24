Water disruption coming for some St Catherine communities

National Water Commission (NWC) customers in sections of St Catherine are being encouraged to store water for use as the agency's Yangs Well Facility is to be taken out of operation to facilitate the servicing of the plant's pumping unit.

The NWC says the activity is to run from Monday, May 1 to Saturday, May 6.

During the period, some communities will be without water.

Areas to be impacted are St Jago Heights, Thompson Pen, Twickenham Heights, Tryall Estate, Greendale, Lauristan, Beacon Hill, Twichenham, Indusrial Belt, Twickenham Heights and Rodney Heights.

The commission says water will be trucked to the affected areas upon request in the interim.

