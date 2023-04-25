Grange remembers Harry Belafonte as a voice for black people

Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange has praised late singer, actor, and civil rights activist, Harry Belafonte, as a voice, face, and inspiration for black people everywhere.

Grange was responding to news of today's passing of Belafonte in New York at the age of 96.

She said he was an “important promoter of our folk music – bringing 'Day-O', 'Jamaica Farewell', and other songs to America and elsewhere.”

Belafonte ignited a craze for Caribbean music in the United States where his album 'Calypso', which featured 'Day-O' and 'Jamaica Farewell', topped the Billboard chart shortly after release in 1956 and remained at the top for 31 weeks.

'Calypso' was said to be the first album by a single artist to sell more than a million copies.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Grange said Belafonte used “folk music to become the biggest star in music at one point.”

During his career, he won two Grammy Awards and was credited with helping to organise the USA for Africa project out of which came the all-star recording 'We Are the World' in 1985 that raised money to fight famine in Africa.

For his outstanding contribution to the field of music, the Government of Jamaica awarded him the Order of Merit in 2018.

He also became one of the first black actors to achieve success in Hollywood as a leading man.

Belafonte (whose original name was Bellanfanti before his father changed the family name) was born in New York in 1927.

His mother, Melvine, was born in Jamaica.

She moved back to Jamaica in 1936 with Harry and his younger brother but went back to America soon afterwards leaving the boys to be looked after by relatives and to immerse in the Jamaican culture.

They rejoined her in New York in 1940.

Belafonte went on to study black history at the urging of his shipmates in the US Navy and worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the civil rights movement.

Grange has offered condolences to his widow Pamela, children, grandchildren, and friends.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.