JCF gets 400 body-worn cameras

At least 400 body-worn cameras have been deployed to members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as the Government moves to use technology to lessen the time it takes to resolve complaints against the police.

In his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Parliament Tuesday afternoon, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang said that the Government will be acquiring another 1,000 body-worn cameras during the current fiscal year.

New uniforms for members of the JCF are also being rolled out to accommodate the body-worn cameras.

“There was a big controversy about police officers wearing body cams. The police were never against body cams…but the old uniforms could not carry a body cam properly,” Chang said.

“When the police officers went out and the camera flipped over they say the policeman was being dishonest; it just was not designed to carry a body camera,” he further explained.

In a wide-ranging presentation, Chang told members of the House of Representatives that the long-awaited forensic pathology autopsy suite will be completed this year.

He argued that, with a quality forensic institute, law enforcers will be able to obtain the required forensic evidence to prosecute alleged criminals.

Meanwhile, Chang reported that the service provided at the Criminal Records Office has been greatly improved.

He said that persons no longer stand in long lines since the digitisation of the police certificate application process, which has been upgraded to a multi-biometric identification system.

