MBCCI to sponsor chicken farming project at Melody Girls’ Home

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry is to assist in setting up a chicken-farming project at the Montego Bay Community Home for Girls, in St. James, in a bid to create a path to self-reliance for the young residents.

Chamber president Oral Heaven says the initiative to assist the facility, popularly known as the Melody Girls Home, will provide for their domestic needs as well as generate income through the sale of meat and eggs.

Heaven, a life insurance adviser, outlined the Chamber’s plan during a recent treat at the home, which was hosted by the Janet Richards Foundation in collaboration with Zhiqian King Lu and Shifu Haung, owners of Harbour City Shopping Mall, and Afresh Marketplace.

“We had our fashion, food, and dance (FFAD) fundraiser about three weeks ago, and part of the proceeds from that event will be going towards activities for the Melody Girls Home,” said Heaven. “I know the girls want to do a chicken-rearing and egg business, and we are going to assist them with that from the profit we made from the FFAD.”

He said the Chamber’s contribution will be twofold, to include providing expert advice on best practices in business for the budding business operators.

“We are not only giving you the funds, but we are also going to come in and help you set up that business so that you can live and earn from it,” Heaven told the young women.

Meanwhile, Montego Bay’s deputy mayor, Richard Vernon, commended the philanthropy and work being done by various stakeholders in partnership with the Janet Richards Foundation to care for the young women.

Vernon said the Melody Girls Home, which was established in 1979 as a private, non-profit organisation to provide accommodation for abandoned and abused girls outside Montego Bay, provides them with a new beginning to life.

“Unfreedom anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere, and that is why it is important to have events like this life-changing project that will help them (the girls) to become independent individuals,” said Vernon.