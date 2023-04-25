More St James men listed as wanted

The St James police have listed more men as wanted for crimes committed across the division.

They are:

* Romaine Thorpe, otherwise called 'Dutchman'. He is wanted for murder.

* Oran Dunn, otherwise called 'Mike', of Norwood. Dunn is wanted for a double murder.

* Leon Higgins, otherwise called 'Foota', of Rose Heights. Higgins is wanted for murder.

* Shaquille Brown of William Street, St James. He is wanted for murder.

* Cliff Henry, who is wanted for murder.

* Shane Morgan, otherwise called 'OKAY', of Upper King Street, St James. He is wanted for murder.

The men are being asked by the police to turn themselves in.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

