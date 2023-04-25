NHT encourages qualified persons to apply for disability grant

More individuals who qualify for the National Housing Trust (NHT) Special Grant for Persons with Disabilities are being encouraged to apply for this provision.

Under the programme, NHT mortgagors with disabilities or who reside with and care for a family member having such, are eligible for a grant of $300,000.

The initiative, which was launched in 2017, aims to greater assist beneficiaries with retrofitting or upgrading dwellings to make them more suitable for the occupants' needs.

“The NHT is not simply making homeownership possible for all Jamaicans, we also want to ensure that we make it comfortable. So, persons with disabilities can rest assured that they can equip and or upgrade their homes with [the] resources they need in making… their homes [a] haven,” Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Tameka Hill, underscored in an interview with JIS News.

“In addition, where a mortgagor with a disability is accessing an NHT unit, the value of the grant will be directly related to the cost to retrofit the unit to the suitability of the mortgagor's needs. So, we are always working to make housing possible and accessible for our contributors who may have a disability,” she added.

A maximum of two NHT mortgagors with disabilities residing in the same household can access the grant.

One hundred and ninety-one contributors benefited from the funding facility in the 2022/23 financial year, 37 more than the previous 12-month period.

Hill advised that the Trust will continue to review the strategies employed to make homeownership opportunities more accessible for all NHT contributors.

- JIS News

