NWC to undertake pipeline works in Mandeville

Motorists are being advised to expect delays as the National Water Commission (NWC) is to commence works on the Kingsland Road to Greenvale Road Transmission Main Replacement Project in Mandeville, Manchester next week.

Further, residents may experience some noise and dust nuisances.

The NWC says the work is slated to begin on Monday, May 1.

The works, which is another phase of the Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement Project, will include the construction of approximately 4.8 kilometres of a 24-inch transmission main and the installation of a distribution pipeline from Kingsland Road to Greenvale Road in the parish.

The NWC says the approximately $162 million project will be carried out over six months and will result in improved service levels to several communities in Mandeville.

