Opposition 'appalled' some teachers again not paid

The Opposition People's National Party says it is "appalled" that thousands of civil servants have not received their salaries, which were due on April 25.

It notes that this follows a similar scenario last month, where civil servants had to wait days after the due date to receive their salaries.

Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson says a lack of communication from the Government has compounded the issue.

"This is a total disregard and disrespect for the welfare of public servants, many of whom live pay cheque to pay cheque and won't be able to buy food, pay their rent or mortgage nor send their children to school. The Government must do better," he insisted.

Robinson is calling for the Government to immediately communicate a definitive time frame for when salaries are going to be paid and to cover the fees and penalties that civil servants may incur as a result of the late payment.

