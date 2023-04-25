Police seeking public’s help to identify woman’s body

Detectives attached to the St Catherine South Police Division are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a woman that was found in Glades district in Caymanas Bay.

The woman is believed to be in her 20s.

Her body was discovered on the afternoon of Friday, March 03.

The body is of a brown complexion, medium build, and about 5 feet 4 inches long, with black hair.

It was dressed in only a white T-shirt.

A post-mortem was done on the body on Tuesday, April 4.

The police are therefore appealing to persons to come forward with any information that can assist in identifying the body.

Persons with information can contact the Central Village Police at 876- 984-2644, the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, or the police 119 emergency number.

